Mark Rutte lauds Kazakhstan&#39;s efforts toward economic diversification

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister Karim Massimov has held bilateral negotiations with his counterpart Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte in Astana today. The Dutch PM is in Astana for an official visit.

At a press briefing Prime Minister Rutte praised productive bilateral meeting with his Kazakhstani colleague, which, according to him, mainly focused on the political and economic cooperation. "I believe that the new Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement between Kazakhstan and the EU will provide a brand new foundation for political and economic ties between our countries. Kazakhstan is the first country in the Central Asian region to develop and sign such agreement with the EU," the Dutch PM noted at the press briefing. He commended Kazakhstan for constantly working to make its economy more diversified and open and welcomed its accession to the World Trade Organization (WTO). Prime Minister Rutte also revealed that at the meeting the sides had touched upon the implementation of the institutional reforms conducted by Kazakhstan. Expressing his support for the reforms, the Dutch official said they will lay the foundation for sustainable economic growth in Kazakhstan.