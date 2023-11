SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM - A market caught fire in Shymkent on Monday evening, local authorities confirm.

According to reports, the fire broke out at around 8:00 p.m. at the market in Tole Bi Street.

Firefighters were immediately dispatched to the scene. They managed to put out the blaze completely by 9:40 p.m. It damaged an area of 210 square meters. There were no casualties.

The cause of the fire is to be determined.