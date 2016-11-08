Marriage Palace of Almaty city looking for private investor

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The Marriage Palace "Zhas Otau" will be handed into the hands of a private investor.

"We will transfer the Marriage Palace into the hands of a private investor without a purchase option. We will announce a competition to find a potential investor and the enterprise itself will be liquidated within the framework of the privatization plan by yearend," said acting head of the Almaty Finance Department Ainur Kudaibergenova at a briefing dedicated to the implementation of the National Plan "100 specific steps" at the regional communications service of Almaty city.



According to Kudaibergenova, the investor chosen in the open competition will have to renovate the facility. For that to happen, he or she should map out the reconstruction project and agree it with the privatization commission under the Ministry of Culture and Sport of the Republic of Kazakhstan. The investor has to preserve the architecture appearance of the facility which happens to be the historical and cultural monument.



"We want the investor to come, channel money into the facility, renovate and manage it in the future. We found out that the prices at the palace are higher than the ones at the market. We want the population to receive qualitative fairly priced services at the palace. The investor will also map out the development project that will be submitted to the Almaty city planning council," she noted.



Another enterprise that will be liquidated in Almaty is the diagnostic and treatment center.



"The enterprise has its own building, equipment and staff. The equipment was divided between medical institutions of the city. We also found jobs for the personnel. Presently, the liquidation of the enterprise is underway," Ms Kudaibergenova added.



Additionally, nine outpatient clinics, a hospital, a dermatovenerologic dispensary, the Center of healthy Lifestyle, "Tospa Su", "Bastau", "Su Zhelisi" and other enterprises will be handed over to private investors.