«Marriage Story» is Golden Globes favorite with 6 nominations

LOS ANGELES. KAZINFORM «Marriage Story,» directed by Noah Baumbach and starring Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson, emerged Monday as the big favorite in the 77th Golden Globes, garnering six nominations, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) said.

«The Irishman,» directed by Martin Scorsese, and «Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,» directed by Quentin Tarantino, got five nominations each, EFE reports.

фото:efe.com/efe