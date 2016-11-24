Martin Schulz to leave European Parliament

BRUSSELS. KAZINFORM President of the European Parliament Martin Schulz announced he will leave the legislative body of the EU to run for the German Bundestag next year from the Social Democratic Party.

The German politician announced it in his special statement on Thursday, Kazinform correspondent in Brussels reports.

"In the last several months there have been a lot of speculations in mass media about my future. Now I have made a decision. I won't stand for the third term as the President of the European Parliament. Next year, I will run for the German Bundestag at the top of the list of the Social Democratic Party in North Rhine-Westphalia,” the German politician said.

Nevertheless, he promised to perform his duties of the head of the European Parliament until the end of his mandate.