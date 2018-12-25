Marubeni Corp representative became Honorary Consul of Kazakhstan in Osaka

TOKYO. KAZINFORM On December 25, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Japan Yerlan Baudarbek-Kozhatayev presented a consular patent to Minoru Tomita - chief of the Osaka Branch of Marubeni Corporation, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The consular district of Kazakhstan's Honorary Consulate in Osaka includes Kansai region - the second commercially important territory of Japan with the population of more than 20mln people and GDP amounting to $800bn.



During the meeting, the Ambassador said that President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev attaches great importance to the development of trade and economic relations with Japan. He emphasized that economic diplomacy is the main vector of Kazakhstan's foreign policy now.



Minoru Tomita will work on protection of rights and interests of individuals and legal entities of Kazakhstan and on attraction of foreign investments and new technologies to our country.



Marubeni Corp is the largest commercial company of Japan with about 450 divisions across the world including Astana. The corporation has been working in Kazakhstan since 1993. Up to date, the company has invested and implemented projects in petrochemical and uranium industries of Kazakhstan