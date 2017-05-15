Masalsky iron ore field plant to employ 7,000 people

BEIJING. KAZINFORM The mining and smelting enterprise based in Masalsky field in Akmola region, that is to be constructed, will create 7,000 new jobs, Kazinform special correspondent in China reports.

On May 14, representatives of LLP "Masalsky Mining and Processing Plant" signed agreements with China National Technical Import and Export Corporation (CNTIC) and Exim Bank of China for construction of the above plant.

"3,000 people will be employed for the construction period, and 4,000 will work during operation of the plant. We want to manufacture high grade steels because [our] country totally imports steel equal to 1.5 mln tonnes a year mainly from Russia. Producing 940 thousand tonnes a year our plant is not a very big one among other steelworks. Nowadays, it is a new trend because enterprises must be mobile. Any time they must be able to change and produce the goods as far as the current business and industry needs are concerned.", National Mining Company "Tau-Ken Samruk" Mazhit Turmagambetov told the Kazakh journalists.

He noted that Masalsky is a titanium and magnesium field with vanadium-bearing iron reserves.

"We want to carry out ore mining and dressing to produce concentrate, then after concentrate to produce cast iron, and after cast iron to get steel for our machine-building enterprises.", Turmagambetov concluded.

As a reminder, the Masalsky mining and smelting enterprise construction project has been included in the list of the strategic projects by the Government Decree. Masalsky field's total proven ore reserves of С1 and С2 categories amount to 729 mln tonnes.

Masalsky Mining and Processing Plant is a subsidiary of National Mining Company "Tau-Ken Samruk".

The agreements were signed amid the visit of Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev to China coupled with his participation in "One Belt, One Road" high-level forum for international cooperation.