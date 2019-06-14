Mascot of World Wrestling Championships 2019 set to be held in Nur-Sultan unveiled

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The World Wrestling Championships 2019 is set to kick off in the Kazakh capital on September 14. Its official mascot snow leopard Namys was unveiled ahead of the championships, Kazinform has learnt from Olympic.kz.

Namys is dressed up in a blue and yellow colored uniform representing the colors of the Kazakh national flag. The snow leopard is a sacred symbol of the Kazakh people and their ancestors.



It should be mentioned that winners of the championships will earn over 100 berths in the Tokyo Olympics. Bringing together almost a thousand of the world's best athletes, the tournament will take place at the Barys Arena and run from September 14 through 22.