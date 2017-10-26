Masdar wins Emirates Energy Awards at 4th World Green Economy Summit

DUBAI. KAZINFORM - Abu Dhabi's renewable energy company, Masdar, was honoured with two Emirates Energy Awards during the 4th annual World Green Economy Summit, WGES, held in conjunction with the 19th annual Water, Energy, Technology and Environment Exhibition, WETEX, in Dubai.

H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chief Executive of Emirates Group and Chairman of Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, presented the team behind Masdar's Renewable Energy Desalination Programme with an Emirates Energy Award, in the Research and Development category, while Masdar's joint venture with ADNOC, Al Reyadah CCUS project, was recognised in the Large Project category.



Masdar also enjoyed a strong representation throughout WGES as its experts discussed issues such as clean-tech innovation; opportunities and challenges for the development of smart cities; and the next stage of urban evolution, WAM reports.



Bader Al Lamki, Executive Director of Clean Energy at Masdar, said, "As this year's WETEX comes to a close, we are proud to see Masdar being recognised for its contribution to the renewable energy sector, driving us closer to achieving the UAE's 2050 goals. We look forward to continuing our strategic partnership with WETEX in the coming years and congratulate our strategic partner, DEWA, on the delivery of an outstanding event."



"Thanks to our visionary leadership and through platforms such as WETEX and Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, the UAE is catalysing opportunities for governments and businesses to work together to drive the growth of renewable energy, clean technologies and water sustainability solutions across the world."



Mohammad Abdelqader El Ramahi, Director of Asset Management & Technical Services, Clean Energy, led a seminar on renewable energy desalination options in the UAE. He was a part of the team who received the R&D award for the Renewable Energy Desalination Programme, and his seminar shed light on the programme, its objectives and key takeaways, as well as the opportunities ahead in water desalination for the UAE.