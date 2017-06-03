Mass bike ride takes place in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A mass bike ride took place on the streets of Astana today dedicated to the Day of State Symbols of the Republic of Kazakhstan, akimat's press service reports.

Annually more than 2,500 professionals and amateur riders take part in this event. The route ran along Kabanbai batyr Avenue - Korgalzhin Highway - Turan Avenue and finished at the Astana Arena stadium. In total, the riders have covered 10.5 km.

"The first ride took place on May 20 at the opening of the bike season in support of the international exhibition EXPO-2017. According to the numerous requests of cycling fans and on the initiative of the city's akimat, the Department of Physical Culture and Sports and the Directorate Sports Events organized this bike ride dedicated to the anniversary of the country's state symbols," the organizers said.

