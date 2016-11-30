  • kz
    Mass media should educate people - President

    08:16, 30 November 2016
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Making a guest appearance at Nurlan Koyanbayev's night show "Tungi Studyia", President Nursultan Nazarbayev answered a question on what TV programmes he prefers to watch.

    “If I say what TV programmes I like and not, I may hurt someone’s feelings. To tell the truth,  our job is not easy, we have to deal with many issues. Every day I have to sign up to 300-400 documents. When I come home and turn on TV,  I try to forget everything and clear brain,” Nursultan Nazarbayev said.

    He added that mass media should educate people.

    “When someone learns a new word, or something new, this is what a person needs. Mass media should educate people,” he stressed. 

