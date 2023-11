Massimov congratulates Larionova, Manyurova and Niyazymbetov on Olympic medals

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Prime Minister Karim Massimov congratulated Adilbek Niyazymbetov, Guzel Manyurova and Yekaterina Larionova on their Olympic medals via Twitter.

“My congratulations to Adilbek Niyazymbetov on the gold medal, Guzel Manyurova on her silver medal and Yekaterina Larionova on her bronze medal! Alga, Kazakhstan!” the Prime Minister tweeted.

Recall that the Kazakh team ranks now the 20th in overall medal standings with 3 gold (Nijat Rahimov, Dmitriy Balandin, Daniyar Yeleussinov), 5 silver (Yeldos Smetov, Vassiliy Levit, Zhazira Zhapparkul, Adilbek Niyazymbetov and Guzel Manyurova) and 7 bronze medals (Galbadrakh Otgontsetseg, Karina Goricheva, Farkhad Kharki, Olga Rypakova, Alexander Zaichikov, Elmira Syzdykova and Yekaterina Larionova).