Massimov discussed employment issues with Akmola region’s youth

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Prime Minister Karim Massimov has visited Industrial-Technical College No.2 in Stepnogorsk during his working trip to Akmola region. The PM met with the youth for discussing the acute issues of employment and vocational education with them.

The Industrial-Technical College No2 was opened in 1979. Since 2013, the facility has been experimenting a dual-diploma program together with JSC European Bearings Plant of Stepnogorsk and has been training specialists in Turnery, Metal Processing, Electromechanical Equipment for Industry, Machine-Building Technology.

The Prime Minister surveyed the college and talked to Director Y.Kraineva who told him about the process of training the specialists for implementing the Governmental Program of Industrial-Innovative Development. After then, the Head of the Government, met with the youth community of the town and discussed the existing problems in the region with them, in particular employment-related issues - increasing the amount of relocation allowances for young specialists arriving here under With Diploma to Village program, temporary employment of high school students during vacations, organization and support of youth entrepreneurship, promotion of other forms of employment, such as “construction brigades” and other relevant issues.

As Karim Massimov noted, the Government will help employ the youth of the region under the Youth Practice, Employment 2020, With Diploma to Village and Zhasyl El programs.

At the Presidential instruction, the youth policy issues have been under the Government’s special control. According to the PM, he is planning to hold a conference in Zhambyl region to discuss the issues of state youth policy implementation, Kazinform refers to pm.kz.