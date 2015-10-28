Massimov expressed confidence in implementation of all agreements by Japan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Prime Minister Karim Massimov met yesterday with his Japanese counterpart SInzho Abe who had arrived in Astana with an official visit.

In the course of the meeting, the parties discussed a wide range of issues related to the expansion of bilateral trade-economic, investment and technological interaction. Karim Massimov expressed confidence that Japanese Premier's visit would give a new impulse to further development of cooperation between our countries in the spirit of strategic partnership. "Today you have had fruitful negotiations with our President. I am confident that the governments of our countries will implement all the agreements reached," he said. In turn, Sinzho Abe noted that heads of major Japanese companies had arrived in Astana with him for the Kazakhstan-Japan Business Forum. "I expect to have certain results within this event," noted he. Following the meeting, a number of memorandums and agreements on cooperation was signed in presence of the heads of government.