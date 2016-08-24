As The General Director of the company, A.Iskakova, informed the Prime Minister, the bulk of production is sold to local enterprises of nonferrous metallurgy, the remaining volumes are sent to the shelves of the stores of Zhezkazgan, Satpayev and the Ulytau district settlements. Karim Masimov was familiarized with the work of technological lines for the production of food, and a range of manufactured products were demonstrated to him.

According to the Deputy Akim of the Karaganda region, G.Zhumasultanova, over the past year, agriculture companies in the region produced goods for162.9 billion tenge. The region produced 127.1 thousand tons of meat, 403.6 thousand tons of milk, 624.5 million eggs and more than two thousand tons of wool.

The Regional Industrialization Map includes 10 investment projects of the agro-industrial complex, with a total value of 25 billion tenge. The commissioning of the new projects will create 925 jobs.

The Government attaches great importance to the development of the processing industry in the field of agriculture, especially in the food sector. The production of high-quality food products from the raw materials of local producers meets several important objectives: stabilizing prices, reducing the volume of imports, providing local people with jobs and giving villagers a market place, which is especially relevant for private farms.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture of Kazakhstan, within the next three years, 400 milk collection points, on the basis of agricultural cooperatives, will be opened in Kazakhstan, which will reduce the cost of one liter of milk by 20%.



