Massimov holds meeting on preparation for Heads of EEU Government meeting in Sochi

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Karim Massimov has held a meeting on preparations for the forthcoming meeting of the Heads of Governments of the EEU countries, Kazinform refers to pm.kz.

"Held a meeting on preparations for the forthcoming meeting of the Heads of Government of the EEU countries in Sochi August 12," he tweeted.



The decision to hold meeting in Sochi was taken at a meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council which was held on May 2016 on cooperation in trade, customs cooperation, economy and financial policy, energy and infrastructure.



Speaking at the meeting in the extended format in May, the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Karim Massimov proposed to declare 2016 as the Year of the deepening of economic relations of the EEU with third countries, and key integration associations. In this regard, both sides are studying establishing a free trade zone with countries such as India, Israel, Egypt, Iran and others.



"We need to focus on co-operation with economic development and investment attractive countries and associations. Kazakhstan considers the integration process as an opportunity for our countries to become a bridge between East and West, the competitive part of the world economy," K. Massimov noted.