Massimov holds telephone talk with Malaysian PM

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Karim Massimov had a telephone talk with his Malaysian counterpart Najib Razak.

Prime Minister Massimov revealed the news via his official Twitter account.



"I had a telephone talk with Prime Minister of Malaysia Najib Razak," Massimov tweeted.



Recall that Kazakhstan and Malaysia established diplomatic relations on March 16, 1992. The Kazakh Embassy in Kuala Lumpur opened its doors in 1996. The Malaysian Embassy opened in Almaty in December 1996.