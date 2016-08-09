Massimov inspects progress of ferry complex construction in Kuryk port

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Karim Massimov has inspected the progress of construction of a new ferry complex in the port of Kuryk in Mangystau region today.

According to the prime minister's press service, President of NC Kazakhstan Temir Zholy JSC Askar Mamin reported to the Premier on the progress of the construction of the ferry complex which also includes the ferry and railway line Borzhakty-Yersai.



The project is being implemented within the framework of the infrastructure development program "Nurly Zhol" in Mangystau region and is strategically important in terms of increasing Kazakhstan's transit potential via Caspian Sea ports.



The planned capacity of the complex is up to 4 million tons of cargo per year, including petroleum products, grains, chemical and fertilizers.



The construction of the ferry complex in the port of Kuryk started in April 2015.



Prime Minister Massimov inspected the progress of the construction of the ferry complex at the instruction of Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev.