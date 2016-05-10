  • kz
    Massimov, Medvedev had telephone negotiations

    23:32, 10 May 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Prime Minister Karim Massimov and Head of the Government of the Russian Federation Dmitry Medvedev held telephone talks on May 9, primeminister.kz informs.

    The heads of government discussed the schedule of further contacts and the agenda of the forthcoming meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council in Yerevan.

    Massimov and Medvedev exchanged also congratulations on the 71st anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War.

