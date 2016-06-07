Massimov participated in CIS Council of Heads of Government in Bishkek

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Prime Minister Karim Massimov participated today in the regular meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of Government in Bishkek.

The meeting discussed a wide range of issues on development of integrated cooperation in trade, economic, energy, health and education spheres.

In particular, at a closed-door meeting, the heads of delegations debated the amendments to the single budget of the CIS structures in 2016, Chairman of the Executive Committee - CIS Executive Secretary Sergey Lebedev told during the meeting held in an extended format.



The participants heard a report from the CIS Executive Committee about implementation of the protocol decision of the CIS Heads of State Council about proposals of the Republic of Kazakhstan as of 16 October 2015.



"There also was a lively and constructive conversation and exchange of views on improvement of the CIS activities. A protocol decision commissioning the CIS Council of Permanent Plenipotentiary Representatives, the Economic Affairs Committee and the CIS Executive Committee to consider all the comments, opinions and views expressed during the closed-door meeting was adopted," Lebedev said and added that this issue will also be considered by the CIS Council of Heads of State on September 16 in Bishkek this year.



Over twenty draft documents aimed at further broadening and deepening of cooperation of the CIS countries in various fields were reviewed as well.



The next meeting of the CIS countries will be held in Minsk on 28 October 2016.



Source: www.primeminister.kz