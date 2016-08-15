Massimov surveyed LLP Baiserke-Agro (PHOTOS)

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Prime Minister Karim Massimov has visited LLP Baiserke Agro during his working trip to Almaty today, Kazinform reports.

Chief of the company Temirkhan Dosmukhambetov reported to the Prime Minister about the main areas of the activity of the holding, including manufacture of milk and dairy products, meat processing, production of beef, horse- and sheep-breeding.

The estimated cost of the dairy farm is 1.4 bln tenge, while the cost of the meat processing factory makes 1.3 bln tenge. The company’s annual output is 1,800 tonnes of dairy and 1,250 tonnes of beef products.

Baiserke Agro is a multi-disciplinary agricultural holding specializing in cattle-breeding, vegetables growing, bee-farming and other areas of agriculture.



