Massimov visited copper-smelting plant in Zhezkazgan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM During his working trip to Karaganda region, Prime Minister Karim Massimov evaluated development potential of the region's metallurgical industry, pm.kz reported.

CEO of LLP Kazakhmys Corporation B. Krykpyshev told the Prime Minister about the work of the company and the prospects of non-ferrous metals production in the world and domestic market.

Last year, the corporation divisions including the Zhezkazgan copper-smelting plant, produced about 223 thousand tonnes of cathode copper, which exceeded the planned indicator by 3%. Despite the global economic crisis and slowdown in demand in cooper and its prices, the company intends to keep copper production at the same level as in 2014-2015.

In H1 2016, the corporation divisions produced 111 thousand tonnes of cathode copper, which is 8% higher than in the same period last year.

In 2014, the plant went through a major reconstruction. To continue the modernization of the plant, a project for the transition to innovative production technology, to extract copper from low-grade ores (raw materials with low metal content) is being implemented. The capacity to process ore with low metal content is important for Kazakhstan, as new technologies allow to utilize off-balance ore accumulated in the mines.

Currently, the company produces copper using old technology - pyro (electrofusion). In the meantime, tests will ve conducted to obtain copper cathodes by hydrometallurgical processing of low-grade raw materials.

As noted by B. Krykpyshev, the investment project will allow metallurgical companies to compensate for the raw material base, and extend the duration of profitable operations of existing production for more than 40 years. And most importantly - it will provide employment.

In the future, the company plans to build two hydrometallurgical plants in Kazakhstan to produce copper concentrate.

In turn, Akim of Karaganda region, N.Abdibekov reported to the Prime Minister on the implementation of a comprehensive plan on socio-economic development of Zhezkazgan. According to him, 88 projects aimed at modernization of industrial enterprises, infrastructure construction, and geological exploration will be implemented by 2020. 28 of them have already been completed, and another seven projects will be implemented this year.

For reference:

The state program of Industrial-Innovative Development of Kazakhstan for 2015-2019 aims to accelerate the diversification of the economy.

The second five-year plan of the state program of Industrial-Innovative Development identifies six priority sectors of the industry, where steel industry was placed the first. Other priority sectors include: chemical, petrochemical, machinery, building materials, and the food industry.

In Kazakhstan, LLP Kazakhmys Cooperation accounts for a share of about 85% of copper concentrate produced in the country, and 90% of refined copper. Kazakh copper is mostly exported to China, Russia and Uzbekistan. The company is working on expanding the raw material base in Kazakhstan through the development of the new Boschekul (Pavlodar region) and Aktogay (East Kazakhstan region) deposits.