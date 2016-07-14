Massimov visited local history museum of Bayan-Ölgii province in Mongolia

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Karim Massimov visited the local history museum of Bayan-Ölgii province in Mongolia, Pm.kz informs.

It should be noted that the Kazakh drama theatre is functioning in Olgii town, Nauryz celebrations are held in the province every year as well as berkutchis competitions, which is a part of the cultural life of the region.

The museum was founded in 1948. Presently, the museum possesses more than 5200 exhibits.

During the visit K. Massimov familiarized with the exhibits of the museum, talked to the representatives of the museum and representatives of the Kazakh diaspora.

Annually, over 10 thousand local residents and tourists visit the museum.

As earlier reported, K. Massimov arrived in Mongolia for participation in the ASEM Summit scheduled to be held in Ulan Bator on July 15.