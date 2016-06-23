Massimov visited major enterprises of Almaty region (PHOTOS)

TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM Prime Minister Karim Massimov has visited enterprises of Almaty region today.

Thus, the Head of the Government has surveyed Green Land Alatau LLP which supplies its products to all the largest trade facilities of Almaty city and Almaty region. From 2014 through 2016, the enterprise signed agreements on delivery of its products to Russia’s largest and dynamically developing retailer MAGNIT and other regional companies such as Dixi, Holiday, MARIYA RA, Yarche. The enterprise is a participant of the Business Road Map 2020 program.

The next enterprise visited by the PM was Adal agro-industrial company established in January 1999. The company consists of a dairy farm, cattle-breeding and crop-raising farms and a mechanization workshop.

One more dynamically developing enterprise of the region is LLP Zharkent Starch Plant employing 340 people. The capacity of the plant is 60 000 tonnes of corn per annum. The enterprise plans to increase its grain processing output to 300 thousand tonnes.





