  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Massive blast rocks Paris suburbs

    08:12, 03 February 2017
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A strong blast rocked Noisy-le-Grand in the eastern suburbs of Paris on late Thursday evening, Kazinform has learnt from Le Parisien.

    According to reports, the explosion occurred at 22:30 p.m. local time. It was caused by a gas leak in a house. The blast resulted in a massive fire that completely destroyed the building.

    A critically injured man thought to be in his 50s was found at the scene, Lenta.ru reports.

    According to preliminary data, at least five people were injured as a result of the explosion. About 30 firefighters battled the blaze.

    Tags:
    World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!