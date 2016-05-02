  • kz
    Massive Blaze in New York Church

    08:17, 02 May 2016
    Photo: None
    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - New York firefighters are attempting to extinguish a massive fire at a historic Manhattan church, local media reported.

    According to the New York Daily News newspaper, the fire at the Serbian Orthodox Cathedral of St. Sava began at around 18:50 local time [22:50 GMT] on Sunday, and soon grew to a three-alarm blaze.

    Nobody was in the church when the fire started, according to the newspaper.

    Kazinform refers to Sputniknews.com

    Photo: © REUTERS/ Mike Segar

