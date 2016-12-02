  • kz
    Massive explosion at Italian oil refinery caught on camera

    08:11, 02 December 2016
    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM Residents of the Italian town of Sannazzaro de' Burgondi, near Pavia, are being ordered to stay indoors following a massive explosion at one of the country's largest oil refineries.

    Officials are currently assessing the situation to determine if an evacuation is necessary, as a toxic cloud of black smoke looms over the the area. There is so much smoke, and it is so dark, that it can reportedly be seen from over six miles away. There are now fears that the tens of thousands of tonnes of oil may ignite, the Daily Mail reported, as firefighters continued to work to battle the blaze

    Source: Sputniknews

     

