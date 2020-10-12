Massive fire breaks out at shopping center in Pavlodar

PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM – A fire broke out at a shopping center Abai in the city of Pavlodar tonight, Kazinform reports.

The fire reportedly started in the four-storey shopping center at 1.00 am local time. It engulfed the area of 1,500 square meters and spread to the roof of the building.

The firefighters summoned to the scene managed to localize the flames by 4:15 am and extinguished the fire by 4:55 am.

No casualties or injuries were reports.

The cause and damage caused by the fire is to be determined by a special commission.