    Massive fire hits bar in France, kills thirteen youths at birthday party

    11:18, 06 August 2016
    Photo: None
    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM A birthday party in a bar in Rouen, the capital of the French region of Normandy, ended with a large fire.

    At least thirteen people between the ages of 18 and 25 died and several were injured as a result of the fire in the basement of the Le Cuba Libre bar, located at 44 Avenue Jacques Cartier, local media Paris-Normandie reporting, citing local firefighters.

    Dozens of people were inside when the explosion occurred.

    French Interior Minister Bernard Cazeneuve confirmed in a statement that the fire killed 13 people and left 6 others wounded. Cazeneuve said as quoted by Le Monde on Saturday that a "judicial inquiry is underway to determine the cause of the fire."

    According to Cazeneuve, over 50 firefighters worked on putting out the blaze.

    A number of casualties can rise further, according to the local media.

    Firefighters were called at about 00:50 local time on Saturday (22:50 GMT on Friday).

    One of the injured is in critical condition, according to Paris-Normandie.

    ​The mayor visited the site. The exact reasons of the tragedy are still unknown, but it can be an accidental explosion, according to local media,  Sputniknews reported.

    Photo: © AFP 2016/ Valery HACHE

    World News
