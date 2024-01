ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Massive hail hit a village in West Kazakhstan region on Tuesday evening, Kazinform has learnt from Moi Gorod portal.

According to a witness, the hail hit Daryinsk village in Zelenovskiy district and doused it for an hour. Then, it gave way to pouring rain with thunderstorm.



However, no storm alert was issued in the region that day. Torrential rain continues to douse the area.