Masterpieces of legendary artist Nicholas Roerich on display in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Astana for the first time ever hosts the exhibition of masterpieces of legendary artist, philosopher, traveler and archeologist Nicholas Roerich as part of the International specialized exhibition EXPO-2017, Kazinform reports.





37 paintings created by Roerich in his early years and in 1920-1940s are on display at the International Art Exhibition In Search of Shambala: Masterpieces from the New York Museum of Nicholas Roerich at the National Museum of the Republic of Kazakhstan.







It stands to mention that the artist traveled a lot and painted hundreds of his works during his journeys around Central Asia, Turkestan, Mongolia, India, and Tibet. In 1926, Roerich's expedition made a stop in eastern Kazakhstan, Ust-Kamenogorsk, Semipalatinsk, Pavlodar and Omsk.







"This exhibition is a dialogue between Kazakhstan and the U.S. in art terms. We came to Kazakhstan while it is hosting Astana EXPO-2017. Roerich believed that the energy of the future can be drawn from art," said Marina Kovalyov, President of the Russian American Arts Foundation, founder of Son Mar Group and former assistant curator at the Brooklyn Museum.







In attendance at the opening ceremony of the exhibition was Chairman of the National Security Committee Karim Massimov and Minister of Culture and Sports Arystanbek Mukhamediuly.







The exhibition was jointly organized by the Ministry of Culture and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan with the support of the UN Mission in Kazakhstan and the U.S. Diplomatic Mission to Kazakhstan.























