Match between national football teams of Kazakhstan and Uganda canceled

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A friendly match between the national football teams of Kazakhstan and Uganda scheduled to be held at the Central Almaty Stadium for June 16 has been canceled, Vesti.kz informs.

As it was informed, the football federation of the two countries had an agreement, but three days prior to the game it was decided to cancel the match. The official statement explaining it will be available later.

It was noted that national team of Kazakhstan was supposed to play against another football team, from Cabo-Verde but the national team of Cabo-Verde decided not to go to Kazakhstan. Uganda was a replacement team.

On June 12, the national football team of Kazakhstan played against Turkey and lost with the score 0:1. The game was held within the qualification for the Euro-2016.