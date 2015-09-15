Maternity hospital nurse sells newborn for $3000

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Maternity hospital nurse has sold a newborn for $ 3 thousand.

Kazinform refers to the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office. In the maternity ward of the Almaty Regional Multi-Field Hospital, prosecutors revealed illegal sale of a newborn. A biological mother of the newborn baby is established. She is a citizen of Uzbekistan. The baby is returned to her. Criminal case under Article 135 of the Criminal Code of Kazakhstan (Human trafficking of minors) was initiated. The nurse of the maternity hospital was put into a temporary detention center.