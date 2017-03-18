Mathematicians of Turkic countries to convene in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A session of the Kazakhstani Mathematics Society dedicated to the upcoming VI International Congress of Mathematicians of Turkic speaking countries in Astana was held at the Gumilyov Eurasian National University on Saturday.

President of the Society Bakytzhan Zhumagulov noted that the forthcoming EXPO 2017 and innovative pilot projects that will be exhibited there will help Kazakhstan enter the world's 30 most developed countries. In this light, mathematical research can have a great impact on enhancing Kazakhstan, innovative potential.



These and other problems will be included into the agenda of the VI International Congress of Mathematicians of Turkic speaking countries that is scheduled to be held in the Kazakh capital in October.



In his report at the session, Vice President of the Society academician Tynysbek Kalmenov talked about recent achievements of Kazakhstani mathematicians and touched upon relevant issues of development of fundamental and applied mathematical research as well as effective use of achievements in applied innovative pilot projects.



Additionally, Chairman of the Organizing Committee of the Congress Nurzhan Bokayev briefed on the preparations for the event.



The plan and the program of the Congress were approved by the session as well.