Matt Korobov ready to fight Golovkin in April

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Matvey (Matt) Korobov is ready to face Gennady Golovkin this April, Sports.kz reports.

His manager Cameron Dunkin confirmed to Boxingscene.com that Korobov is willing to step in the ring with WBA/IBF/IBO/WBC interim middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin on April 23.

"I got a call yesterday asking if we were interested and I spoke to Matt about it and he said yes," Dunkin said. "We are very interested. He just fought Saturday but he is already back in the gym."

On January 16, Korobov defeated Josue Ovando by unanimous decision in Dallas. Prior to the fight he had been out of the ring for 13 months after suffering his first loss to then middleweight champion Andy Lee.