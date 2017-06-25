Matt Mitrione KO's Fedor Emelianenko in 1st round

ASTANA. KAZINFORM American boxer Matt Mitrione KO's heavyweight MMA fighter Fedor Emelianenko in less than a minute, Rosbalt reports.

Opponents began cautiously, then started landing punches simultaneously. Emelianenko fell after Mitrione's punch in the jaw. Mitrione was in much better shape, and he pushed forward landing additional punches on the ground until Fedor was out cold.

Previously, Matt Mitrione already defeated Carl "Badwater" Seumanutafa and Oli Thompson.

It was the first time for Emelianenko in Bellator MMA.

Bellator MMA is an American MMA promotion company competing with the UFC.