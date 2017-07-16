Matthews wins 14th stage of Tour de France, Aru cedes lead

RODEZ. KAZINFORM Australian rider Michael Matthews won the 14th stage of the 2017 Tour de France in Rodez on Saturday, while Team Sky's Chris Froome reclaimed the overall lead and the yellow jersey from Italy's Fabio Aru, EFE reports.

Matthews earned a second consecutive stage victory for his Sunweb team, following French teammate Warren Barguil's Bastille Day triumph.

The Australian rider finished first ahead of Belgian Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) and Norwegian cyclist Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data).

Froome, the defending champion, and Colombia's Rigoberto Uran (Cannondale-Drapac) led on the approach to the finish line.

The Briton came in 19 seconds ahead of Aru (Astana Pro Team), who slips back to second place in the General Classification. Third place belongs to Frenchman Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale), who trails Froome by 29 seconds.