Maulen Ahimbayev says President's initiatives are breakthrough

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - In his State-of-the-Nation Address President Nursultan Nazarbayev has confirmed Kazakhstan's course towards all-round modernization of the country, says First Deputy Chairman of the Nur Otan Party Maulen Ashimbayev.

"The address reiterates the President's focus on promoting the quality of life and solving the most pressing issues of social character," Ashimbayev stressed.\



"All the initiatives highlighted by the President [in the address] will benefit millions of Kazakhstanis. Raising minimum wage, increasing spending on education and healthcare sector, reforming the housing and public utilities sector, developing the agro-industrial complex, supporting business, all these initiatives are breakthrough in terms of social modernization," Ashimbayev wrote in a Facebook post.



He also pointed out that in his address to the nation the Kazakh leader answered many questions which had been asked and raising by users of social networks recently.