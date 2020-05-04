Maulen Ashimbayev appointed as Senate deputy

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Maulen Ashimbayev has been appointed as the new deputy of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda’s press service.

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev decreed to appoint Ashimbayev as the deputy of the upper chamber of the Kazakh Parliament.

Maulen Ashimbayev has been serving as the First Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan since December 2019. Prior to that he was the Assistant to the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

On Saturday, President Tokayev decreed to terminate the powers of Dariga Nazarbayeva who was the deputy and Speaker of the upper chamber of the Kazakh Parliament.

Photo: spm.nurotan.kz