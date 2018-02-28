Maulen Ashimbayev comments on loans for business

ALMATY. KAZINFORM At a meeting with entrepreneurs during his visit to Almaty, First Deputy Chairman of the Nur Otan Party spoke about the need to create conditions for entrepreneurs to receive low-interest loans.

Mr. Ashimbayev stressed that the party will render maximum support to small and medium-sized enterprises.

Speaking at the meeting, Maulen Ashimbayev noted the importance of small and medium business for Almaty's economy. He added, however, that despite the akimat doing a great job in terms of supporting entrepreneurs, they still face a number of challenges. Namely, the availability of low-interest loans for business.

First Deputy Chairman of Nur Otan stressed that today the government is subsidizing the interest rates for small and medium businesses. Thus, making low-interest rate loans available to entrepreneurs. However, according to him, it is necessary to provide entrepreneurs with an opportunity to obtain low-interest loans without the state intervening.

Mr. Ashimbayev stressed that supporting small and medium-sized businesses is one of Nur Otan's top priorities.

He also reminded that President Nazarbayev already instructed to increase the share of small and medium-sized businesses in the country's GDP by 50% by 2050. According to him, as the main proponent of the President's policy, Nur Otan will take the most active part in implementing this task.

Maulen Ashimbayev also added that he plans to strengthen the work of the expert institute in the political sphere to analyze the social issues facing the party.