  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Mauricio Sulaiman: Cotto v Canelo winner has to fight Golovkin

    18:05, 07 November 2015
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - At a recent convention of the World Boxing Council (WBC) in China its President Mauricio Sulaiman once again reminded of the future of the WBC middleweight title, Sports.kz reports.

    He stressed that after beating Marco Antonio Rubio the WBA undefeated middleweight champion Gennady ‘GGG' Golovin became the WBC Interim champion and the mandatory opponent to the winner of the Cotto vs. Canelo fight. Miguel Cotto will defend his WBC middleweight title against Saul ‘Canelo' Alarez on November 21 and the winner will have to step into the ring with GGG. Mark your calendars as Miguel Cotto and Saul Alvarez are set to meet in Las Vegas on November 21.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Boxing Gennady Golovkin News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!