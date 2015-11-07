Mauricio Sulaiman: Cotto v Canelo winner has to fight Golovkin

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - At a recent convention of the World Boxing Council (WBC) in China its President Mauricio Sulaiman once again reminded of the future of the WBC middleweight title, Sports.kz reports.

He stressed that after beating Marco Antonio Rubio the WBA undefeated middleweight champion Gennady ‘GGG' Golovin became the WBC Interim champion and the mandatory opponent to the winner of the Cotto vs. Canelo fight. Miguel Cotto will defend his WBC middleweight title against Saul ‘Canelo' Alarez on November 21 and the winner will have to step into the ring with GGG. Mark your calendars as Miguel Cotto and Saul Alvarez are set to meet in Las Vegas on November 21.