May 1 Kazakhstan starts implementing agr’t with EU

BRUSSELS - ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Beginning from May 1 Kazakhstan will start application of the economic part of the agreement with EU on extended partnership and cooperation, said President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev at a briefing in Brussels after the meeting with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker.

Nursultan Nazarbayev stressed that Kazakhstan is cooperating with the European Union for over 23 years.

According to his words, today Kazakhstan is the only post-Soviet country which has concluded an agreement with EU on enhanced partnership and cooperation. This document was signed in the past year.

As informed the press service of Akorda, the meeting has discussed ways of strengthening political, trade and economic relations between Kazakhstan and the European Union. The parties have also considered the international agenda including key issues of regional cooperation in the Central Asian region.