May 15. Today’s Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 15th of May, Kazinform reports.

NAMES

, President of Otandastar Foundation, politician, diplomat, was born in 1947 in Almaty region. He is a graduate of the Uralsk Polytechnical Institute, the Almaty Higher Party School, and the Academy of Public Service under the President of the Russian Federation. Throughout his professional career Mr. Abykayev held many posts, including the head of the President’s Office of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Great Britain, Sweden, Norway, Ireland, Russia, Chairman of the National Security Council, head of the Presidential Administration as well as the deputy of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament. He was appointed to his recent post in June 2018.

, Chairman of the Court of the Eurasian Economic Union, was born in 1954 in Kostanay region. He took up his recent post in January 2018.

























, member of the Accounts Committee for Control over National Budget Utilization, was born in 1958 in East Kazakhstan region. He was designated to his recent post in September 2017.





















, governor of Kyzylorda region, was born in 1965 in Kyzylorda region. She is a graduate of the Dzhambul Technological Institute of Light and Food Industry. Prior to taking up the recent post in March 2020, she served as the Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

















, Secretary General of the Football Federation of the Republic of Kazakhstan, was born in 1975 in Nur-Sultan (formerly Astana). He is a graduate of the Karaganda Higher School of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan. He was designated to the recent post in January 2018.

















, athlete, chief coach of the national rhythmic gymnastics team, Merited Sports Master of Kazakhstan, was born in 1984 in Shymkent. Yussupova represented Kazakhstan at two Summer Olympic Games in Athens (2004) and Beijing (2008).