May 6 Kazakhstan weather forecast

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Frontal precipitation is forecast in western regions of Kazakhstan on May 6, Kazhydromet says. Patchy fog, gusting wind, hail, squall, and hail are predicted in some areas. Dust storm will hit southern parts of the country.

Dust storm, gusting wind up to 15-20mps, sometimes to 25mps are expected in Kyzylorda region.



Thunderstorm, squall, gusting wind up to 15-20mps and hail are predicted for Atyrau region.



Thunderstorm, hail and a 15-20mps will hit West Kazakhstan region.



A 15-20mps wind will strike Zhambyl, Turkestan, Mangistau, Kostanay regions and Aktobe region in the daytime.



Fog will blanket Mangistau, Zhambyl, Akmola and Almaty regions.