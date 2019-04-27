May Evenings in Astana Opera Chamber Hall

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Exciting concert programs will be offered to the attention of the residents and guests of the capital at the Astana Opera Chamber Hall in May. The playbill presents famous principal soloists of the opera company, renowned guest artists, virtuoso instrumentalist musicians, the opera house's chamber orchestra and many others, Astana Opera informs on its website.

On May 3, at 19:00, the concert From Seville to Naples will feature fiery music of Spanish, French and Italian composers, such as de Falla, Rossini, Verdi, Bizet, Massenet, Saint-Saëns, and also Neapolitan songs. Honoured Workers of Kazakhstan Bibigul Zhanuzak, Azamat Zheltyrguzov, holder of the Order of Kurmet Aizada Kaponova, international competitions laureates Saltanat Muratbekova, Yerulan Kamel will perform at the Chamber Hall. Piano - international competitions diploma holder Zhanar Akhmetova.

On May 5, the concert Tango Project will take place at 18:00. Art Contrast instrumental ensemble consisting of: Aigerim Matayeva (piano, France), Maria Orininskaya (violin, Austria), Tatyana Vitsinskaya (mezzo-soprano), Zhibek Sapargaliyeva (flute), Zhanibek Saparov (guitar), Sapar Kumyskaliyev (accordion), Adil Satybaldinov (double bass) will present a unique musical project - a symbiosis of music, vocals and dance. The evening will feature a dancing pair: Anel Marabayeva and Yevgeniy Moisseyev. The famous works of Argentine ‘King of Tango' Astor Piazzolla, including Ave Maria, Fugata, Etude No. 3, History of the Tango. Café 1930, El penu'ltimo, Oblivion, Please, Gypsy Tango, The Same Pain, Escualo, Adiós Nonino, La muerte del Angel, Yo soy Maria..., and also Juan Carlos Cobián's Los Mareados, Carlos Gardel - John Williams' Tango from the film Scent of a Woman will be performed.

The great holiday - Victory Day - will be marked by a gala concert named Everlasting Light of the Victory. On May 9, at 15:00, popular songs and favorite melodies of the war years and also best staples of Kazakh, Russian and Western European classics will be performed by opera soloists, choir artists and orchestra musicians at the Astana Opera Chamber Hall.

Contemporary chamber music will be offered to the audience's attention on May 19 at 18:00. International competitions winners Ulpan Abdikarimova (soprano), Roza Soltykhanova (flute), Manarbek Abayev (clarinet), Dinara Kalabayeva (piano) will take part in the concert Let's Open Our Hearts to Music. The musicians will present a new take on works by American and European composers, such as Eric Ewazen's Sonata No. 1 for Flute and Piano, Henri Dutilleux's Sonatina for Flute and Piano, Francis Poulenc's Sonata for Clarinet and Piano, Claude Debussy's Nuіt d'Etoiles and Beau Soir, Louis Spohr's German Songs, op. 37, Jeff Manookian's Trio for Flute, Clarinet and Piano.

On May 23 at 19:00, listeners will be invited to a musical tour of Vienna. Honoured Artist of Kazakhstan Zhannat Baktay, Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan Saltanat Akhmetova, Talgat Galeyev (baritone), winner of the X International Tchaikovsky Competition for Young Musicians Akbike Algi (violin), Ross Clarke (trumpet, Wales, Great Britain), the Astana Opera Children's Studio headed by Altynganym Akhmetova, the Astana Opera Chamber Orchestra conducted by Rakhimzhan Baspayev will take part in the concert Great Names: Haydn and Mozart. The extensive program includes Haydn's Piano Concerto D-dur, movement 1, Symphony No. 104 in D-dur, movement 1, Trumpet Concerto in C-major, movements 2 and 3, Toy Symphony in C-major, Mozart's Overture and Konstanze's aria from the opera Die Entführung aus dem Serail, Zerlina and Don Giovanni's duet from the opera Don Giovanni, Violin Concerto No. 4 in D major, movement 1, Piano Concerto for No. 23 in A major, movement 2, Symphony No. 40, movement 1.

On May 25 at 18:00, there will be an evening of cello music. Kazakh cellist Saniya Durkeyeva and her teacher, famous Swiss cellist, Professor of the Zurich University of the Arts Orfeo Mandozzi, the Chamber Orchestra of the Astana Opera Theater conducted by Honored Worker of Kazakhstan Maestro Abzal Mukhitdinov will take part in the concert A May Evening of Cello Music. Winner of the project "100 New Faces of Kazakhstan - 2017" Sania Durkeyeva successfully performs as a solo musician and also as part of chamber ensembles at various venues of Austria, France, Switzerland, USA, Russia and Kazakhstan. Orfeo Mandozzi gives concerts with such renowned musicians as Nikolaj Znaider, Julian Rachlin and Yuri Bashmet, famous conductors Fabio Luisi, Kristjan Järvi and Michail Jurowski, and also teaches at the Zurich University of the Arts and the International Piano Academy in Imola (Italy). He has appeared in some of the world's finest concert halls, including the Carnegie Hall (New York), Wigmore Hall (London), Vienna Musikverein, the Vienna Konzerthaus, the Cologne Philharmonic Hall, the Casals Hall (Tokyo), the Auditorio National (Madrid), the Teatro Colón (Buenos Aires), the Alice Tully Hall (Lincoln Center) and the Tonhalle (Zurich). His performances invariably receive high marks from critics and sophisticated audiences, who note that Orfeo Mandozzi's performance: "...is so fascinating that it just takes your breath away".

On May 28 at 19.00, sensual, expressive melodies of Russian, European and Latin American composers will be performed in the concert Melodía de la Pasión. Well-known chamber works, such as Granados - Cassadó's Intermezzo from Goyescas, Saint-Saëns' Suite for Cello and Piano, Op.16, Shchedrin - Pletnev's Prologue and Horse Racing from the ballet Anna Karenina, Villa-Lobos' Bachianas Brasileiras No.5. Aria, Bloch's Denneriana, Cassadó's Requiebros will be presented to the audience's attention. Listeners will have an opportunity to enjoy performances by international competitions winners Botagoz Kaliyeva (cello), Almaz Tokpanov (clarinet), Zhanibek Saparov (guitar), Elmira Sultangazina (piano).