Mayor Baibek unveils exhibition dedicated to Almaty in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Akim (mayor) of Almaty city Bayurzhan Baibek has unveiled the photo and multimedia exhibition "Almaty is the golden cradle of Independence" in Astana city today, Kazinform correspondent reports.





"At dawn of independence the most important decisions in the life of our country were made in Almaty: the adoption of the declaration on independence, the Constitution, the introduction of national currency and the closure of the Semipalatinsk nuclear test site. That is why the city is loved dearly by all Kazakhstanis," said mayor Baibek at the unveiling ceremony of the exhibition.







Exhibits of the Almaty History Museum depicting the roots of Kazakhstani statehood and independence are on display at the exhibition. The multimedia content of the exhibition includes unique photographs that cover the historic period from the ancient times up to present. Guests of the exhibition can take a 3D tour of Almaty city and see well-known sights of the city. Over 100 photos and 32 archeological exhibits are showcased at the exhibition.







It should be noted that the exhibition is held within the framework of the Days of Almaty culture in Astana and will run until December 5.

















