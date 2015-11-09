Mayor congratulates FC Astana on Kazakhstan Premier League title

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Akim (mayor) of Astana city Adilbek Dzhaksybekov has congratulated FC Astana on winning the title of the Kazakhstan Premier League for the second year in a row, 24.kz reports.

"This is the second time that FC Astana are crowned as the champions [of the league]. Our youth displays huge interest to the club and we can use it to promote sports and patriotism," Mr. Dzhaksybekov said. According to the mayor, football and hockey matches and other sports events create the right values among our youth. He believes that fotball pitches and ice rinks should be available to all residents of Astana to develop mass sports. The last two months of this year will be quite eventful for FC Astana. Stanimir Stoilov's side will face off with FC Kairat in the Kazakhstan Football Cup in Astana on November 21, with FC Benfica in Astana on November 25 and with FC Galatasaray in Istanbul on December 8.