Mayor declares state of emergency across Astana amid monster blizzard

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Akim (mayor) Asset Issekeshev today declared a state of emergency across Astana city, Kazinform has learnt from mayor's press service.

The state of emergency was declared due to monster blizzard and high wind that had been pounding the Kazakh capital city since early morning.



The Astana city administration strongly recommends government agencies, educational institutions and shopping malls to shut down all operations. Astana's fire service, police, emergencies department, EHS and community services are on alert.



Residents and guests of the city are highly recommended not to brave the storm and stay at home unless it is essential for them to be out or on the roads.