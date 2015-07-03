Mayor of Almaty tours construction sites of Universiade 2017 sports facilities

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Mayor of Almaty Akhmetzhan Yessimov has visited construction sites of Universiade 2017 sports facilities.

The Mayor visited the construction sites of Athletic Village for 5000 people, the ice arenas for 12,000 spectators in Alatau district and 3,000 visitors in Medeu district. The Athletic Village will include 8-, 9- and 14-storey dormitories total for 5000 people. The construction of the object is on schedule.