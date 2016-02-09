Mayor of Astana doesn&#39;t rule out possibility of price increase for products during EXPO-2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Mayor of Astana Adilbek Dzhaksybekov thinks that the prices for food products may increase in Astana during the EXPO-2017.

"We have to understand if we are able to ensure provision of food products in Astana when the demand grows multiple times. We will also have to minimize the logistics problems, etc. so the prices remained at the same level. However, if the demand goes up significantly, the prices may follow. It is possible," the Mayor of Astana said at the sitting of the department of state revenue of Astana today.

According to him, the talks are now held with suppliers and manufacturers from the neighboring regions. "We have to increase our potential in this sphere, because we still have the issues to address in this regard," A. Dzhaksybekov added.